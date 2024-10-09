WATCH: KNSF Golf Benefit Tournament to be held Thursday

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The fourth annual KNSF Golf Benefit Tournament is happening Botetourt Thursday, and we have a team representing 10 News.

Our very own 10 News Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will tee off for a great cause and all the proceeds will go to the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund.

Kip was a 19-year-old State Wrestling Champ who died in a car crash in Botetourt County back in 2021.

While his family still grieves, they’re keeping his memory alive by giving scholarships to local student-athletes.

“Kip was a very giving person. He helped a lot of people and I think he would be proud of the work and the people he’s still touching," Chris Nininger, Kip’s dad, said.

Several items such as recliners and gift baskets will be up for auction, they were all donated by local businesses in Kip’s memory.