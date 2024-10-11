Man arrested in Pulaski County after setting officer and home on fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Pulaski County after setting a home and a Dublin police officer on fire on Wednesday, authorities said.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the 500 block of Church Street in Dublin to assist the Dublin Police Department with a domestic violence call on Wednesday. When they arrived, a witness told officers that a man was inside the home trying to assault his mother with a baseball bat.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said when they entered the home, the suspect stood at the top of a stairwell and began pouring gasoline onto both the floor and an officer, and then ignited it. Portions of the home caught fire, as well as the lower half of one of the Dublin officers. Authorities in the home quickly assisted in extinguishing the fire on the officer, and then proceeded to get the mother of the suspect to safety.

Sources said the suspect was later taken into custody and identified as 30-year-old Dakota Sirt. He was charged with the following:

Attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer

2 counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding

2 counts of assault on a law enforcement officer

Arson of an occupied dwelling

Sirt is currently being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond.

The Dublin officer who suffered severe burns was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Three deputies of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were evaluated at the hospital and later released.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.