Smile for Security: High-tech school surveillance

BUENA VISTA, Va. – This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time.

School safety continues being a concern for parents, teachers and the community. From clear backpacks to metal detectors, schools are trying prevent violence.

One solution: a comprehensive high-tech camera system that uses facial and license plate recognition to enhance security and ensure student safety.

When you step foot on one of Buena Vista City School’s campuses in Virginia, there’s not a single place where a camera can’t see you. Whether you’re outside or inside, this high-tech security system keeps students and teachers as safe as possible.

“I don’t think that you could ever do too much,” Superintendent Tony Francis said and when it comes to safety he isn’t taking any chances. “There are things that we can’t control, so what we’re trying to do is put as many tools in our staff’s toolbox as we can.”

One of those tools: a high-tech security system that gives school resource officer Morgan Henderson even more than an eye in the sky.

“So the first thing that pops up is all the cameras for the different sites that we have in the Buena Vista public school system,” Henderson said.

It’s called a Verkada system - and it’s been in Parry McCluer High School for about a year and a half - but recently, they installed the system at every school in the district.

Francis agrees that it is crucial to have an advanced security system in this day and age.

“I think this system allows us to be proactive,” Francis said.

The biggest selling points of the system are software that uses facial and license plate recognition to alert police when someone that is not allowed on campus shows up. If they step foot on school property, Henderson said they get an alert.

“We do the same thing with sex offenders, and people who have trespassed,” Henderson said.

Across all four schools, they have close to 200 cameras - and they’re already working.

“There was somebody that should not have been up here on school grounds. It actually took place at one of our elementary schools, and we were able to identify who that was, track them down, and investigate that situation as well,” Henderson said.

The system is completely paid for through grant money - which the superintendent says helps the small school district stay up to date.

“We just felt that that investment was well worth the cost to make sure everyone was safe,” Francis said but the cost could be a limitation for some school divisions, especially those that are smaller.

The superintendent said the cost to install the cameras at the high school was $160,000 and at the elementary schools it was less because those are smaller.

This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time.