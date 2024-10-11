WATCH: Hurricane Milton forcing people to evacuate

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Milton is wreaking havoc on Florida at least 5 people are dead and more than 3 million are without power.

Heavy rain, winds and tornadoes are destroying hundreds of homes even tearing the roof off a baseball stadium.

One Roanoke County native who attend college in Tampa was forced to evacuate and come back home to wait out the storm.

Sydney Aaron is a sophomore at the University of South Florida in Tampa. She says her school canceled classes all week.

At first, she evacuated to Jacksonville on Monday, but as Milton strengthened her family encouraged her to come home.

Aaron made the nine-hour trip back to Virginia, however some of her friends were not as lucky.

I have a lot of friends that are international..they shut down the airports on Tuesday.. a lot of flights got canceled.. stuck in Florida when they didn’t want to," Aaron said.

She says she’s staying in touch with her friends in Florida to make sure they are okay.