Roanoke Regional Heart and Stroke Walk celebrates 100 years of the American Heart Association

ROANOKE, Va. – Heart disease and stroke are two of the leading killers in America, and people from around the region came out on Saturday to help in the effort to fight back.

They took part in the Roanoke Regional Heart And Stroke Walk to support the American Heart Association.

Those who have survived heart disease, as well as the loved ones of those who didn’t, gathered at River’s Edge Park.

We spoke to Tammy Smith, a woman whose father died last year of heart disease, years after surviving a heart attack and stroke two years apart.

“It’s really important that we raise the awareness so people don’t have to go through what he went through and to raise money so that we can fight this disease,” she said.

This year’s walk is part of the American Heart Association’s 100th anniversary celebration.