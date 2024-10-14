Floyd co. neighbor voices concerns over mail service

FLOYD, Va. – One Floyd County woman is raising concerns after she said she and her neighbors haven’t received mail at their homes in a month.

Jessica Duffy is one of 36 residents who live on Dobbins Farm Road and for over a month now, when they go to check the mail, they find it empty.

“We had our mail indefinitely suspended because a mail carrier went off the road which supposedly triggered a safety review of our road involving VDOT, and we haven’t heard anything since then,” Duffy said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Now, Duffy has to drive 25 minutes into Floyd to get her mail from the post office, and she said that’s something that can be hard to do with four kids.

“A lot of us run businesses out of our homes,” Duffy said. “We get mail overnighted to us. We get medicines, dog food, toilet paper, stickers, whatever delivered to our homes that we count on, and we haven’t been able to get those easily or readily.”

A letter Duffy received from the postal service last month said they’re conducting a review of the state road she lives on and that this is a temporary suspension. However, Duffy worries that cutting service to her house is just the beginning of more cuts to rural routes.

“Ours is supposedly because a carrier went off the road, but what’s the story with the other roads going to be?” Duffy said. “I think the other residents in the county need to know that their roads could be affected also.”

10 News reached out to USPS to find out more about the accident involving the mail carrier and what happened next and have not yet heard back.