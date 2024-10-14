Grayson County students return to the classroom for the first time since Hurricane Helene

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, Grayson County students will return to the classroom for the first time in about two weeks after Hurricane Helene brought destruction in its wake.

A top priority for the sheriff’s office is ensuring that all bus routes are safe. With Route 21 being severely damaged in the storm, some bus drivers will now be rerouted to Carsonville Road near Riverside, adding significant delays to select bus rides as reconstruction continues.

Recommended Videos

Jeff Campbell, a Grayson County public school bus driver, previously told 10 News, “You can see the rock; they filled it in, but it was 3 and 4 feet deep where it just washed off, so you had to stay over to the side. It was definitely a road of concern.”

He continued, saying: “Because of 21 being washed out, we have to backtrack and go out Carsonville Road over by Riverside, which will add 45 to 50 minutes to our bus ride every morning and every evening.”

School leaders said all students who have route changes have been notified. Elk Creek district morning times will be the same but students will be arriving at school late and breakfast will be provided. Afternoon drop-offs will run about 40 to 45 minutes late until Route 21 reopens.

It’s important to note that VDOT has advised trucks not to use Carsonville Road as it can create a dangerous situation for bus drivers. The sheriff’s office is urging trucks to stay on the interstate and will be ticketing trucks that try to squeeze onto the road.

Here’s a look at road closures that affect bus routes: