Home significantly damaged, firefighter left with minor injuries after Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Va. – A Lexington home was significantly damaged in an overnight fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Walker Street at about 1:48 a.m. and arrived to find fire coming from the rear of the home.

Fortunately, a resident and dog were able to escape the blaze unharmed, authorities said.

A firefighter was left with minor injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unclear, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

