SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA – Help is now available for families impacted by Hurricane Helene. A new FEMA Disaster Assistance Center opened Monday in the New River Valley, providing aid to those in need.

“It is an honor to be able to meet survivors where they are. We know they’re going through a lot right now,” said Trey Paul, a FEMA representative.

Paul emphasized FEMA’s efforts to meet the needs of storm survivors in Southwest Virginia.

Residents of 17 counties, cities, or towns under a Major Disaster Declaration may be eligible for federal assistance, whether they own, rent, have insurance, or don’t. Those localities include: Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Montgomery County, Pittsylvania County, Pulaski County, Radford, Russell County, Scott County, Smyth County, Tazewell County, Washington County, Wise County, Wythe County.

“Insurance typically does a lot of the heavy lifting,” Paul said. “FEMA can come in sometimes where insurance doesn’t help, FEMA can.”

One type of aid available is Serious Needs Assistance, offering an upfront payment of $770 for essentials like water, food, or medicine. In addition, if your property was damaged by floodwaters or wind, there are several ways to apply for disaster assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance:

In-Person : Visit one of the disaster assistance centers in our area: Damascus Shopping Mall : 736 North Beaver Dam Avenue, Damascus VA 24236. Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Sundays Guynn Shopping Center in Grayson County : 578 East Main Street, Suite B, Independence, VA 24348. Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Sundays. Tazewell County Administration Building : 197 Main Street, Tazewell, Va 24651. Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Sundays. New River Valley Fairgrounds : 5581 Fairgrounds Circle, Dublin, VA 24084. Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Sundays

Online : Download the FEMA app or apply online at : Download the FEMA app or apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov . Provide your location, a description of the damage, and the type of assistance you need. You’ll be guided through and directed to create an account.

App: Download the Download the FEMA app to apply.

Call: 1-800-621-3362

Once you submit your application, it could take up to 10 days to find out if you’re eligible for assistance. If FEMA needs more information or needs to send an inspector to your home, that could take an additional 10 days.

When Applying, Have These Items Ready:

A phone number FEMA can reach you at

Home address at the time of the disaster

Insurance information, if applicable

Social Security number

Checking account information for direct deposit

A list of damaged items (photos, if available)

FEMA can also reimburse storm-related expenses—just provide a receipt or credit card statement showing the date and items purchased.