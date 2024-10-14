Skip to main content
Man arrested for animal cruelty after dog found dead in Lynchburg

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of Quentin Calhoun-Pope (Copyright 2024 by Blue Ridge Regional Jail - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in Lynchburg on Friday following a weeks-long investigation involving a dead dog.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, Animal Control responded to a report of a dead dog in the backyard of a home on the 1500 block of Bedford Avenue on September 27. Upon arrival, officers found the dead dog and got a search warrant to thoroughly investigate the home.

Authorities said following the search of the home, a necropsy was performed on the dog, which gave them “critical evidence” in the case. As a result of the investigation, authorities identified 28-year-old Quentin Calhoun-Pope, and charged him with Felony Animal Cruelty.

LPD said Calhoun-Pope was taken into custody without incident on October 11, and is currently being held in the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail. The LPD emphasized the importance of making sure animals are kept safe in the community and will take action against acts of animal cruelty.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

