FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Six new people have filed lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs accusing the 54-year-old media mogul of sexual assault increasing the number of lawsuits he now faces to over 120.

Combs isn’t the first celebrity to have serious sexual assault allegations brought against them, he joins an unfortunately long list of Hollywood elites that have been accused of sexual misconduct.

10 News has compiled a list of notable celebrities who have been accused or convicted of sexual misconduct:

Bill Cosby: Convicted of Sexual Assault

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. For many people old enough to remember O.J. Simpson's murder trial, his 1994 exoneration was a defining moment in their understanding of race, policing and justice. Nearly three decades later, it still reflects the different realities of white and Black Americans. Simpson, who died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, remains a symbol of racial divisions in American society because he is a reminder of how deeply inequities are felt, even as newer figures have come to symbolize the struggles around racism, policing and justice. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bill Cosby, the actor who was known as “America’s Dad", became the face of celebrities who were convicted of sexual misconduct during the “Metoo” Era. Cosby was found guilty of 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault at his trial in 2018. He was sentenced to 3-10 years, and he served 3 years. Cosby’s conviction was overturned after it was found that he was unfairly prosecuted, reports say a district attorney promised he wouldn’t charge over certain convictions.

Harvey Weinstein: Convicted of Sexual Assault:

Another notable name of celebrities convicted during the “Metoo” era is Director Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was convicted on a plethora of charges ranging from sexual assault to rape. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence in prison.

Danny Masterson: Convicted of Rape

Masterson’s case was fairly recent; the “That 70’s Show" actor was convicted on 2 counts of rape in 2023. The encounters are reported to have happened in Masterson’s home in Hollywood. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Sep. 2023.

R. Kelly: Convicted on multiple charges

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case, May 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

R. Kelly was convicted on multiple sexual abuse charges including sex trafficking, child sexual abuse, and enticement of minors. The disgraced R&B star is currently serving simultaneous 20-year and 30-year prison sentences for his crimes.

James Franco: Accused of sexual misconduct

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct and also settled in a class action lawsuit with two other men. The lawsuit, brought forth by former students at Franco’s “Studio 4″ acting classes, accused the star of fraud and claimed that they were sexually exploited. According to reports, the lawsuit was settled in 2021 to the tune of $2.2 million.

Woody Allen: Accused of sexual misconduct and assault

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, director Woody Allen attends a special screening of "Wonder Wheel" in New York. Allen has a collection of humor essays coming out in June, his first book since his controversial memoir Apropos of Nothing was published two years ago. Arcade Publishing announced Wednesday that Zero Gravity will be published June 7. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (2017 Invision)

Despite accusations from his daughter, People Magazine reports that Allen still maintains his innocence. Dylan Farrow accused Allen of molesting her, the accusation continues to divide the family.

Mike Tyson: Convicted of Rape

Mike Tyson was convicted of Rape by a grand jury in Sep. 1992. Tyson served three years in prison. According to the AP, In 2023 a woman filed a lawsuit claiming that Tyson raped her sometime in the early 1990s after she met him in a nightclub in Albany, New York.

Cuba Gooding Jr.: Plead guilty to one count of forcibly touching a woman

The “Boyz n the Hood” star pleaded guilty to the count in 2022, Gooding Jr. also settled a lawsuit that was brought against him in 2020, according to People Magazine. According to NBC reports the same producer that accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault added Cuba Gooding Jr. to the sexual harassment and assault Lawsuit.

