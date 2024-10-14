Six new people have filed lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs accusing the 54-year-old media mogul of sexual assault increasing the number of lawsuits he now faces to over 120.
Combs isn’t the first celebrity to have serious sexual assault allegations brought against them, he joins an unfortunately long list of Hollywood elites that have been accused of sexual misconduct.
10 News has compiled a list of notable celebrities who have been accused or convicted of sexual misconduct:
Bill Cosby: Convicted of Sexual Assault
Bill Cosby, the actor who was known as “America’s Dad", became the face of celebrities who were convicted of sexual misconduct during the “Metoo” Era. Cosby was found guilty of 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault at his trial in 2018. He was sentenced to 3-10 years, and he served 3 years. Cosby’s conviction was overturned after it was found that he was unfairly prosecuted, reports say a district attorney promised he wouldn’t charge over certain convictions.
Harvey Weinstein: Convicted of Sexual Assault:
Another notable name of celebrities convicted during the “Metoo” era is Director Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was convicted on a plethora of charges ranging from sexual assault to rape. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence in prison.
Danny Masterson: Convicted of Rape
Masterson’s case was fairly recent; the “That 70’s Show" actor was convicted on 2 counts of rape in 2023. The encounters are reported to have happened in Masterson’s home in Hollywood. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Sep. 2023.
R. Kelly: Convicted on multiple charges
R. Kelly was convicted on multiple sexual abuse charges including sex trafficking, child sexual abuse, and enticement of minors. The disgraced R&B star is currently serving simultaneous 20-year and 30-year prison sentences for his crimes.
James Franco: Accused of sexual misconduct
Franco was accused of sexual misconduct and also settled in a class action lawsuit with two other men. The lawsuit, brought forth by former students at Franco’s “Studio 4″ acting classes, accused the star of fraud and claimed that they were sexually exploited. According to reports, the lawsuit was settled in 2021 to the tune of $2.2 million.
Woody Allen: Accused of sexual misconduct and assault
Despite accusations from his daughter, People Magazine reports that Allen still maintains his innocence. Dylan Farrow accused Allen of molesting her, the accusation continues to divide the family.
Mike Tyson: Convicted of Rape
Mike Tyson was convicted of Rape by a grand jury in Sep. 1992. Tyson served three years in prison. According to the AP, In 2023 a woman filed a lawsuit claiming that Tyson raped her sometime in the early 1990s after she met him in a nightclub in Albany, New York.
Cuba Gooding Jr.: Plead guilty to one count of forcibly touching a woman
The “Boyz n the Hood” star pleaded guilty to the count in 2022, Gooding Jr. also settled a lawsuit that was brought against him in 2020, according to People Magazine. According to NBC reports the same producer that accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault added Cuba Gooding Jr. to the sexual harassment and assault Lawsuit.
Other Notable Celebrities:
- Russel Brand: Rape Allegations
- Conor McGregor: Accused of Sexual Assault
- Armie Hammer: Accused of Sexual Assault and Manipulation
- Kevin Spacey: Accused of Sexual Assault
- Dustin Hoffman: Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment