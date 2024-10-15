Skip to main content
Gordon Ramsey coming to Danville casino

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE - Chef Gordon Ramsey attends "The Grand Tasting" during Vegas Uncork'd, sponsored by Chase Sapphire Preferred in partnership with Bon Appetit at The Garden of the Gods, Caesars Palace on Friday, May 10, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP) (Evan Agostini, AP)

DANVILLE, Va. – Foodies, get ready to turn up the heat! Chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Caesars Virginia in Danville, the first of his restaurants to open in the Commonwealth.

“At Ramsay’s Kitchen, you will be able to experience delectable dishes inspired by his culinary journey around the world!” Caesars Virginia said in a Facebook post.

Ramsay himself took to Facebook to share his excitement about the announcement.

“I am so thrilled to give the amazing people of the Commonwealth an unforgettable experience with my beautiful space as well as my signature dishes: that delicious Beef Wellington, of course, that amazing dessert, Sticky Toffee Pudding,” he said. “Honestly, I can’t wait for all of you to experience it very soon and thank you so much for all the support.”

We're very excited to announce that multi-Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay will be opening his first restaurant in Virginia at #CaesarsVirginia! At Ramsay's Kitchen, you will be able to experience delectable dishes inspired by his culinary journey around the world! Gambling Problem? Call, text, or chat 1-800-Gambler.

Posted by Caesars Virginia on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

