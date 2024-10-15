Liberty University students aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Boone, NC

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are in Boone, North Carolina, to lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. The group left Sunday and is helping cleaning up businesses and homes.

Every day they’ll help with different job sites. So far, they’ve seen homes that were flooded or destroyed. They’ve also seen a lot of downed trees and debris scattered.

Liberty University senior Josiah Grandy is on the trip and said this is his first one through LU Serve.

“I would encourage everyone to do this. I think volunteering makes us try to get out of our shell and do something that maybe we wouldn’t do, and it also gives us a really good idea of service and selflessness,” said Grandy.

Partnerships Coordinator Josh Griffin with LU Serve thinks the trip is great for the students as well.

“This is just a great opportunity for them to do hands-on work serving and just showing the love of Christ. I know they’re gonna take away from this way more than they’re gonna put in for the week,” said Griffin.

LU Serve, which provides hurricane relief and humanitarian aid across the globe, facilitated the trip. For about eight years, LU Serve has helped students go on hundreds of trips to places like Poland, Kentucky, California and Nebraska. LU Serve also teamed up with Samaritan’s Purse.

Senior Director Chad Nelson with LU Serve said he’s been on some of the trips, including one to Kentucky where he helped rebuild homes.

“I would really echo what we hear from our students, just really how blessed you are in just being able to hear the stories of the people who have been affected by their resiliency, their perseverance and just being able to hear their stories as they are just processing the difficulty of what they went through,” said Nelson.

Nelson said LU Serve is also sending a group to Georgia and Florida for Helene next week. He said nothing is planned for Milton right now, but Samaritan’s Purse will let them know what areas need the most help.

LU Serve responds to tornados and fires as well. You can help support the students by giving back.

Liberty University has a Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund that you can donate to as well.