Man shot in Martinsville Monday, police investigating

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night.

Martinsville Police say that the shooting occurred at 9:49 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a man having been shot in the 700 block of Corn Tassel Trail.

Once on the scene officers located the victim, a 47-year-old Martinsville man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to MPD, the man was transported to Martinsville EMS to the Martinsville SOVAH Hospital and his condition is unavailable at this time.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses. More information will be released when available. Based on information gathered to this point, it is believed that there is no further danger to the community. If anyone has any information regarding this accident, Lieutenant Richard Barrow, 276-403-5458