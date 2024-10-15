New YMCA to open at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – Tanglewood Mall is getting a new tenant that could boost foot traffic and breathe new life into the long-struggling shopping center. A brand-new YMCA is set to open, offering a variety of fitness options and amenities, potentially drawing visitors to work out, dine, and shop all in one stop.

The YMCA is set to open on the mall’s top floor, occupying the former Steve & Barry’s department store. The 47,000-square-foot space will feature eight dedicated pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art wellness center, two group exercise studios, and a variety of fitness classes, including hot yoga, barre, and sculpt classes. Additional amenities include childcare services and kids' programming.

Operations Director Amanda Keffer expressed excitement about the project’s potential to contribute to the area’s growth.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to be a part of that,” Keffer said. “We’re excited to bring, hopefully, a little bit more life to this area and to this mall here. We know there’s been some really great restaurants open up outside. There’s a lot of new opportunity as well for people to kind of come and try some new things over here. So we’re just really excited to be a part of that.”

The YMCA hopes to see around 600 daily visitors, which could lead to increased business for nearby shops and restaurants.

The YMCA at Tanglewood is set to open on Dec. 10. A membership drive is currently underway, offering a $1 sign-up fee and free membership for the first month if you join in October. The organization is also hiring for various positions.

