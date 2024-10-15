WATCH: Salem Sheriff Candidate Forum held Tuesday

SALEM, Va. – One of the elections 10 News has its eyes on this cycle is the Salem City Sheriff’s race.

Two candidates, Interim Sheriff Jonathan Branson and Chris Shelor are looking to win your vote. Both at Tuesday’s Candidate Forum held by the Salem Kiwanis Club.

10 News asked them to tell us one of their priorities if elected.

“I did 7 and a half years at the sheriff’s office. and the last 12 of my career has been with the Salem police department. so therefore I’m trying to build a better working relationship between the two agencies to better give back to the citizens and the community I was raised in and in which I raised my boys in as well,” Shelor said.

It’s important to inform the public on what the Salem Sheriff’s Office is and who we are. and a lot of people confuse us with either the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office or the Salem Police Department. I think it’s important to differentiate the two and make sure people know what we do, what role we serve in the law enforcement community and how we take care of the judicial processing," Branson said.

Early voting is underway until Nov. 2.