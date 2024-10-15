Skip to main content
Woman and boy hospitalized with non-life threatening gunshot wounds in Roanoke Monday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, RPD, Shooting
The Roanoke Police Department said that an adult female and a juvenile male were transported to the hospital after suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. – The Roanoke Police Department said that an adult female and a juvenile male were transported to the hospital after suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

At 7:58 p.m. Monday, the City of Roanoke E911 Center alerted the Roanoke Police Department of a report of people with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Ferncliff Ave. NW.

10 News has learned both victims were transported by Roanoke Fire and EMS to the hospital for treatment.

Roanoke Police would like any information pertaining to this incident. Contact the department by calling (540)853-8500. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous. We appreciate any help.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

