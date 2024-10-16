Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in search of armed robbery suspect

CAMPBELL CO, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a white male who robbed a Shell gas station Wednesday.

10 News has learned that the robbery took place at 2:28 p.m. when deputies responded to 22453 Timberlake Rd for a robbery in progress.

After deputies arrived on the scene they were advised that a white male wearing black pants, a blue shirt and grey tennis shoes entered the gas station.

The male then displayed a long gun pointing it at the clerk, he was also wearing a black face mask and carrying a black backpack.

Authorities say the man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities also say that no one was injured at the scene and the last known location of the suspect was walking Eastbound on Timberlake Rd.

The CCSO believes that the man may have changed his clothing and is possibly wearing red pants. The CCSO has advised the public to not approach the individual and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have seen this suspect. Community members can also leave a tip online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.

A press release with the video of the robbery can be found here.