BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl out of Montgomery County.

Brandy Shinault was last seen being dropped off at Blacksburg High School on Wednesday morning. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5′4″, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

If you have any information on Brandy‘s whereabouts, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with Sergeant Phillips.