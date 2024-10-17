Glen Lyn Volunteer Fire Department dissolves amid controversy

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A small town in Giles County is grappling with division after its town council voted to dissolve the Glen Lyn Volunteer Fire Department.

The decision at Wednesday’s public hearing follows nearly a year of controversy surrounding the department.

Residents voiced their frustrations after the council’s decision, which stemmed from allegations made last year against members of the fire department.

Despite the allegations, no criminal charges have been filed.

“It was a number of issues, it wasn’t one single issue,” Glen Lyn Mayor Howard Spencer said, addressing the town’s concerns.

The department had been suspended since April, and members are now questioning why the town has delayed reopening it.

Fire Chief Doug Farewell expressed disappointment over the ongoing suspension, emphasizing that it has led to longer response times as crews from other parts of Giles County must respond to emergencies in Glen Lyn.

“It takes about 15-20 minutes to get from Pearisburg all the way down to here,” Farewell said, noting the critical need for timely responses, especially in cases of house fires or medical emergencies.

The town is set to hold a special election in December to discuss possibly becoming unincorporated, a move that would transfer services, including fire protection, to Giles County.

While council members stressed they do not want to permanently close the fire department, they hope to reorganize once the allegations are fully resolved.

Members of the fire department are expected to appear in court on Friday to argue for reopening the station.