Missing person found dead near Cave Spring High School Oct. 8

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police have identified the missing person who was found dead near Cave Spring High School on Oct. 8.

ROCO Police said that they responded to the vicinity of Cave Spring High School on Oct. 8 and located a vehicle belonging to a person who had been reported missing on Oct. 3.

After a search of the area authorities located the missing person deceased in the storm drainage system along the northern edge of the parking lot.

According to police, the missing person was not affiliated with Roanoke County Public Schools.

The case is not being investigated as suspicious and the results of the medical examiner’s report are pending.

The deceased person has been identified as 57-year-old Carl Simmons of Roanoke County.

