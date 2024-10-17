Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Temporary bike lanes allow for multiple ways to get to Go Fest this weekend

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Go Fest, Roanoke, Downtown Roanoke, Bikes

ROANOKE, Va. – As the 2024 Go Outside Festival approaches this weekend, the City of Roanoke is making it easier to get to the festival without a car.

Starting Friday, temporary bike lanes will be installed along Jefferson Street between Elm Avenue and Riverside Circle Southeast for a safer biking experience for festival goers, without closing the road for motorists.

“Go Fest is our region’s premiere outdoor festival, and a lot of people would love to choose to bike or ride a scooter here,” said Rob Issem, the Complete Streets and Vision Zero coordinator for the city of Roanoke. “This installation of protected bike lanes is gonna make that easier and safer than ever.”

The changes along Jefferson Street will last from Friday morning until early Sunday evening.

More information about Go Fest can be found at https://roanokegofest.com/.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos