Salem City Council candidates share their vision for the future at community forum

SALEM, Va. – With Election Day just weeks away, candidates for the Salem City Council led a community conversation Thursday night at a forum at the Andrew Lewis Middle School Auditorium.

Anne Marie Green, Renee Ferris Turk, Jim Wallace III and John E. Saunders are running for three open seats and revealed how they hope to bring about positive change within the community if elected.

They addressed critical concerns, including economic development, funding for renovations at elementary schools, taxes and how to update the Salem Civic Center.

The event was sponsored by the Salem Council of PTAs, and our very own 10 News Anchor John Carlin moderated the event.