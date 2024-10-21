39-year-old man found dead during welfare check by Lynchburg Police Department

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 39-year-old man was found dead during a welfare check that was conducted by the Lynchburg Police Department, 10 News has learned.

Early Monday morning police say they received a call for a welfare check on a man located in the 1000 block of Rivermont Ave.

According to LPD the fire department and authorities arrived on scene and found the individual, who has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Bowling, deceased.

During preliminary investigations, it was determined that Bowling had been knocking on doors prior to arriving at the residence. The LPD has requested the residents of lower Rivermont Ave. to review their security cameras for any footage captured between 11:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bowling is described as a 6′2 male weighing 200 lbs, bald with a beard and wearing a grey Champion sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with relevant footage or information is urged to contact Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device, or text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.