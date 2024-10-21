Skip to main content
Families displaced following fire in Rocky Mount

Investigators suspect an electrical issue, but are still probing

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Fire Marshal is trying to figure out what caused a fire that left several tenants displaced.

Firefighters from several communities responded Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Claiborne Avenue.

The Franklin County Fire Chief told 10 News a construction crew next door spotted the fire and called 911.

The house dates back to 1900 and was eventually converted into four apartments, making it tricky to find the access points to the fire’s source.

Another complication was the partial collapse of the roof, caused by the raging fire.

Lillie Mattox said she was heading to drop her son off at school when she noticed her sister’s home was on fire.

“I said ‘Wait a minute, that looks like Wendy’s house.’ And I mean the smoke was roaring, roaring at that time, for the rooftop,” she said.

Her sister and other neighbors were at work. Another tenant inside the home at the time also made it out safely.

Investigators suspect the fire was electrical in nature but need to do more probing to be sure.

Tenants told 10 News they’ve complained for years about electrical issues, citing problems with breakers and outlets.

The home’s owner told 10 News that he was glad no one was seriously hurt, likely due to the fact that most of the tenants were not home.

He said houses that old often have electrical issues but said the house had been remodeled and electrical systems have updated since it was purchased 18 years ago in response to concerns.

He said it also recently passed an insurance inspection.

He said they haven’t been able to do much inside yet because the building is still considered structurally unsafe.

The American Red Cross is assisting the tenants who have been displaced.

