Local Store Celebrates Million-Dollar Lottery Win for Loyal Customer

ROANOKE, Va. – With odds of more than one in 600,000 to win the top prize in the Virginia Lottery scratcher game, it seemed unlikely—yet one Roanoke man defied those odds and took home a winning ticket.

The 604 Minute Market on Cloverdale Road has now become the lucky charm for this fortunate winner.

A normal day turned into a milestone for 604 Minute Market as owner Timir Patel sold the million-dollar winning ticket. Patel shared that George Hurt, who won, is a familiar face around the store and has been playing the lottery for 13 years—talk about persistence paying off.

“And he’s been playing for 13 years every single day that I’ve seen him, so it’s kind of exciting bringing the big winner to our neighborhood here,” Patel said.

When someone wins, it’s not just the lucky player who cashes in—the store does too! The Virginia Lottery awards the establishment $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“I was happy it was a small business like us. $10,000 is a big number; it helps us with a lot of expenses that we have to cover, which is a good feeling. It’s an exciting feeling,” Patel added.

This win represents a significant boost for the community as well. According to John Hagerty with the Virginia Lottery, “When a store gets a bonus like this, they’re part of the community. They typically spend the money in the community; it helps the community, and it’s one way the lottery helps not just education but also puts money into localities.”

All profits from the Virginia Lottery go to K-12 education in the state. In the fiscal year 2024, the lottery raised more than $934 million for education.

“Every ticket that’s sold, whether or not that ticket wins a prize, benefits K-12 education in the Commonwealth. That’s why Virginia has a lottery. That’s why the Virginia Lottery exists,” said John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery spokesperson.

While the top prize for this specific game has been claimed, there are still plenty of other lottery games available for those looking to try their luck.