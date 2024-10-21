Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Henry County Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:51 p.m. Saturday, a Henry County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Sierra towing trailer at the intersection of Fairystone Park Highway and Crestview Rd in Bassett.

According to HCSO, the driver disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

10 News has learned that the pursuit continued into Patrick County, where the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office took over and attempted several PIT maneuvers.

During the pursuit the suspect called Patrick County E-911 stating that he was suicidal and threatened self-harm, further indicating that he would not stop for law enforcement. The driver continued to pose a threat to public safety as he was driving into on-coming traffic.

The pursuit re-entered Henry County and in the 1900 block of AL Philpott Highway the suspect slowed down and crossed the median.

Both a Henry County and Patrick County deputy were able to force the vehicle off the road ending the pursuit successfully.

The HCSO has identified the driver as 42-year-old Daniel Sparrow of Spout Spring. He has been charged with the following:

Felony Eluding

Possession of Schedule II substance (Cocaine)

Driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest

Sparrow had an outstanding warrant from Buckingham County, Sparrow is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.