Man dead after Pittsylvania County Shooting Saturday, suspect detained, authorities say

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – A 58-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4 p.m. officials were dispatched to the 500 block of Delta Drive in Hurt, for a reported shooting incident. 10 News has learned when deputies arrived they found a male victim in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Recommended Videos

Officials say the victim who has been identified as, Paul Glass Jr., was transported to SOVAH Health in Gretna where he later died.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is assisting investigators and they consider this act to be limited to the area of the crime scene, and there is no further threat to the community.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A suspect has been detained but has not been identified to the public at this time, and charges are pending further investigation.