Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider

Local News

Man dead after Pittsylvania County Shooting Saturday, suspect detained, authorities say

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pittsylvania County, Shooting, Gun-Violence
No description found

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – A 58-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4 p.m. officials were dispatched to the 500 block of Delta Drive in Hurt, for a reported shooting incident. 10 News has learned when deputies arrived they found a male victim in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Recommended Videos

Officials say the victim who has been identified as, Paul Glass Jr., was transported to SOVAH Health in Gretna where he later died.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is assisting investigators and they consider this act to be limited to the area of the crime scene, and there is no further threat to the community.

A suspect has been detained but has not been identified to the public at this time, and charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos