Roanoke churches lead charge against gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s faith community is coming together to put an end to gun violence. The first public event for the new group “Roanoke Justice Ministries” was held on Sunday.

Church leaders, law enforcement and the community met for one common goal. Sharing stories, resources and prayer in hopes of reducing crime.

“It seems as though the churches are taking the lead, or trying to take the lead to reclaim their purpose, and their meaning for the communities,” Pastor Vernie Bolden said. “Leading people from injustice to a place of hope.”

Gun Violence Prevention Commission Vice-Chair Tim Harvey said there’ve been seven homicides in Roanoke City so far this year.

“There’s a level of trauma that exists within the communities that is hard to let go of,” Bolden said. “It’s a difficult process, difficult thing that folks are going through.”

The “Faith and Blue” event held at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday is a step towards change, and officials believe there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Gun violence in Roanoke is down 65 percent this year, and aggravated assaults are down 55% year to date compared to 2023,” Harvey said. “So while it’s still an area of great concern for us, the City, working together has made huge strides to reduce this problem for people.”

Church leaders said 15 congregations are a member of “Roanoke Justice Ministries” so far.

“We’re a strong little organization,” organizer Ray Higgins said. “We’re just starting out, and we want many congregations to join us as possible.”