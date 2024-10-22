Sheetz construction begins in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A little over a year ago, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a new Sheetz at the intersection of Laymantown Road and Route 460, and construction is now officially underway at the new site.

Safety concerns emerged as a major theme in discussions with area residents.

Ronnie Hall expressed his worries: “Well, I’m worried about the traffic and congestion. So many subdivisions, people going across the road, and so many businesses—it’s a lot of accidents.”

While Botetourt County officials were unable to comment on camera, they stated, “Botetourt County is dedicated to intentional and thoughtful development and planning in our community, putting residents’ quality of life at the forefront. Our team works with businesses like Sheetz, that saw our county as a place of opportunity. Currently, Sheetz has worked with our Community Development team and they have their approval to start construction. This new business in Blue Ridge complements the businesses already in the area and will serve the community along with the traveling public.”

Some community members are looking forward to the convenience of a closer gas station.

Michelle Morris shared her excitement: “I’m excited for it, but it’s going to probably be hectic because this is a busy intersection. So, it’s probably gonna be a lot of chaos and accidents and everything, but it’s gonna help out having a gas station right here.”

However, others are apprehensive about the increase in development.

Ray Grahame commented, “There’s one five miles down the road, and it’s only been there a couple years, so I think it’s too close together. I’ve lived in this area for a long time, and I don’t like the development this close to my neighborhood. But it’s something we just can’t stop at this point.”

Sheetz issued a statement about the new development: “Sheetz is planning to build a new store along Laymantown Road in Botetourt County. As part of our approval process, Sheetz worked closely with local officials and the Department of Transportation to ensure the site is designed safely. This includes the addition of new turn lanes. This store will offer the community a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks, seating both inside and outside the store, a drive thru as well as the ability to fuel 12 vehicles at once. It is projected to open in the Summer of 2025,” Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz said.

The new Sheetz is expected to open in the summer of 2025.