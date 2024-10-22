Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: Boones Mill residents to vote for mayor in the upcoming election

They will have two very different choices..

John Carlin, Anchor

People in Boones Mill will vote for mayor in the upcoming election.

They will be choosing between the current mayor, Victor Conner, and Donald “Whitey” Taylor -- the owner of The Trump Store -- who wants to, “Make Boones Mill Great Again.”

“I also want to bring some industry here. I want to bring some bring back the industry. I want to bring back, feel back buildings, all these old, empty buildings here. And right now there’s not adequate police protection here. These trucks, through social media, can tell when the police are here and when they’re not. They actually are running about 70-75, miles an hour,” Taylor said.


“My heart is in Boones Mill as far as my home. I’ve lived in town limits for 40 years and you know I care about the town. I care about the people in town and I’m not really for political person, but you know I want to do the right thing and move forward and in the last four years, we have certainly turned it around and Boones Mill’s in better shape today,” Connor told 10 News.

Connor says the race is all about family.
Taylor says he will donate his mayor’s salary to the food bank.

