WATCH: FEMA hits new milestone helping people in Virginia impacted by Helene

SOUTHWEST Va. – FEMA has it a new milestone when it comes to helping those who were impacted by Helene in our region.

More than $6.5 million in assistance has been approved for homeowners and renters. More than 7,000 people have registered so far for assistance, either on the phone, online, through FEMA canvassing or at one of the six disaster recovery centers in Southwest Virginia.

“While that’s in place, I’d recommend reaching out to us and taking advantage,” Trey Paul, FEMA Media Relations Specialist, said.

A new FEMA disaster recovery center is opening in Wytheville tomorrow and will replace the current office operated by the county.

There are also locations in Christiansburg, Marion, Tazewell, Dublin, Damascus and Independence.

You have until Dec. 2 to register for assistance.