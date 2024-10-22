WATCH: RPD Chiefs conduct community walk

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police Chiefs conducted another community walk today around the neighborhoods in Northwest.

Officers say they do these walks about once a month. They say these walks are especially important for them to get to know residents in areas hard hit by crime and gun violence.

“It’s very important for us as a police dept to engage with the community and give them the understanding that we’re here to support them. there are a lot of great people who live in communities that have suffered gun violence and it’s important for us to instill that we’re here to support them,” Michael Crawley, Deputy Chief of Police for the department, said.

Police say they’ve gotten good feedback from residents during the walks.