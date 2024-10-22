WATCH: Skilled Trade Summit brings hope for the field

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Community College System had leaders in the Skilled Trades come together early Tuesday.

Their mission was to figure out how to best, support, retain and fill the workplace gaps in the job market.

The Community College System has been able to partner with job opportunities to help increase workers in skilled trades.

Right now there are big gaps in jobs like plumbing, electricians and more. However, community colleges have been able to help close those gaps by providing training.

The summit gave leaders a glimmer of hope that some necessary jobs in our community are being filled, and helping to improve the unemployment rates.