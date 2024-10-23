Natural Bridge state park offers Halloween events this weekend

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – If you’re looking for more family-friendly Halloween events this weekend, Natural Bridge State Park has you covered.

The park in Rockbridge County is hosting its annual Haunted History Lantern Tour, which features depictions of historical figures connected to the park.

“Well, it gives people an opportunity to interact with history, rather than just having history be spoken to them, said Dave Myers, the assistant park manager. “They can talk to the ghosts and get an idea of what they did.”

The tour does require pre-registration on the park’s website and an admission cost of $9 per adult and $6 per child.

Besides the history tour, on October 26, the park is also offering a fall peeks wagon ride, a night hike focused on “not so spooky” nature noises, and the illumination of the bridge.

For more information on those events, visit the park’s website.