Botetourt County deputies arrest man wanted for probation violation after standoff

FINCASTLE, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect wanted for a probation violation in connection with a home invasion.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served for the fugitive. Deputies were dispatched to Brookfield Ct in the Brookfield subdivision at about 6:15 p.m. after they were alerted that a wanted man was in a home there.

After arriving at the scene, law enforcement tried to speak with the suspect; however, he had hidden himself inside the home, refusing to surrender.

Following repeated failed attempts to negotiate with the individual, deputies obtained and served a search warrant to enter the premises and safely apprehend the suspect.

At about 9 p.m., the front door was forced open and the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Steven Burnette, of Roanoke. He has been charged with obstruction of justice and was served with the original probation violation warrant.

Burnette is currently being held without bond in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.