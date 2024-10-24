Teen Driver Safety: Navigating independence with caution in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – 907 people died in car crashes last year across Virginia, and while those numbers are a 10 percent decrease from 2022, the Commonwealth would like to do everything to keep them down starting with student drivers.

A new law called “Connor’s Law” passed in the general assembly last year requires parents and guardians to take a class about the dangers of distracted driving.

Saker’s Driving School Owner Gabe Saker said distracted driving is a major problem with teens who are always on social media. So, this law will help.

“Unfortunately, parents aren’t sometimes the best role models for their kids when it comes to cell phone use because they use it themselves,” said Saker.

Mattie Cox is 16 years old and is currently taking classes at Saker’s Driving School. She plans on getting her license in December. Her mom will even gift her one of her cars.

Cox looks forward to having more independence when she gets her license, but she fears being on the road.

“I’m really excited. It’s also kind of nerve-wracking because you can’t control how everybody else drives, but I’m very excited,” said Cox.

She took driver’s ed in December, and she had to take the distracted driving class last year with her mom.

Her mom Samatha Van Liew encourages other parents to take the distracted driving class, too.

“Parents need to stay involved. Go driving with your kids. Talk to them about different things. We’re very situational-based parents. So, my husband and I will both do that with our daughters,” said Van Liew.

Meanwhile, it’s National Teen Driver Safety Week.

10 News spoke with Saker about what you need to know if your teen is getting their license soon. He said don’t start in a difficult place.

“Go to a parking lot, get a feel for the break, the gas, and get the basic fundamentals. A lot of kids skip the fundamentals with turns, stops and lane changing. They try to just jump with just driving and it doesn’t come,” said Saker.

He said to eventually transition them out slowly to residential areas or parkways where there isn’t a lot of traffic.

Saker also said he notices that turning and not stopping right away are some of the trouble spots with new drivers.

He said parents should even monitor their kids’ maturity levels.

“Parents are the last resort,” said Saker.

In Virginia, you must be 15 years and six months old before you can apply for a learner’s permit and you have to take a knowledge test. To get your license, you have to be 16 years and three months old and have your learner’s permit for at least nine months before you can apply for the license.