Breast Cancer Knows No Gender: Roanoke Survivor’s Message for Men

ROANOKE, VA – Cancer was always something Rick Drewery had in the back of his mind.

“I work outside all the time, I thought about skin cancer, I thought about my age and thought it was time to be concerned about prostate cancer, and having those checks, but really never thought I’d be the one to have breast cancer,” Drewery said.

Breast cancer in men isn’t common - in fact, less than 1% of all U.S. breast cancer cases occur in men.

But in 2021 - Drewery found himself a part of that 1%.

“Before your diagnosis, did you know that men could get breast cancer?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked.

“I knew it, but I didn’t think about it,” Drewery said.

He didn’t think about it - that is until he found a lump in his chest, and headed straight for his doctor.

“It could be described as like a pea-sized lump under the skin, and he said, ‘I do not like it,’” he said.

Drewery is no stranger to breast cancer - in fact, 9 years earlier, his wife received the exact same diagnosis.

“We knew exactly what we were dealing with. We actually had the same surgeon, which is an incredible lady here in town. She stood by me. And there again, we both walk by faith. We knew that no matter what the outcome, God had it,” he said.

One surgery later - Drewery is cancer free - but is left with a strong message for other men,

“I was blessed that mine was visible and I could feel it. I think that men need to as they start getting on up in their fifties, doing the physical checks,” he said.

Male breast cancer carries a stigma - but Drewery says to set that aside, and put your health first.

“There is a stigma, but it’s something that we deal with. I was told that basically, breast tissue in men are wired the same way they are in women, and that’s why it happens,” he said.