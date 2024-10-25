Multiple vehicles stolen and broken into in Boonsboro

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – There have been multiple reports of vehicles stolen or vehicles that were rummaged through in Boonsboro, Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. These events happened between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. this Friday.

The following vehicles are still missing:

2006 Black GMC Sierra shortbed, VA tag/KMORACN

2016 Black Ford F-150, Crew cab, VA tag/SKIFFR

2016 Blue Honda Odyssey Van, VA tag/W4QE (Amateur Radio tag)

If you have any information on the suspects or have any video footage in the Glenbrooke subdivision/St. Andrews Circle/Boonsboro Road, contact 540-586-4800, 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. you can also submit an anonymous tip online here.