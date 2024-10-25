Three arrested following drug bust in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Three were arrested and many controlled substances were seized following a drug bust on Wednesday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said their Narcotics Interdiction unit conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, which resulted in 60-year-old Rhonda Crutchfield and 44-year-old Amanda Spangler being arrested. Crutchfield was arrested on prior outstanding distribution charges within Henry County, and Spangler was charged with possession of a controlled substance. An undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl was also seized.

Authorities said they obtained information during the traffic stop that led them to a home on South Court Creek in Collinsville. The HCSO SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at the home, which resulted in one arrest, as well as the seizure of the following items:

An undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine

An undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl

Digital scales

All these substances will be analyzed at the Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke.

49-year-old Tiwan Dillard was arrested during the search. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on this incident, HCSO asks that you contact their office at 276-638-8751.