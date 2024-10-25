Wanted man arrested, charged after hiding from Henry Co. deputies underneath stairs

A wanted man in Henry County is now behind bars after trying to hide from deputies underneath the stairs and refusing to surrender, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, at about 11:30 a.m., deputies were alerted that Ronald Dave Robinette III, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, was at a home on Log Manor Road.

When deputies arrived, they tried to get Robinette to come out of the residence and surrender peacefully but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

After a search warrant was obtained, they entered the home and found Robinette hiding under a small enclosed space underneath the stairs. Authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

During a search, deputies discovered what appeared to be narcotics, which led them to obtain a secondary search warrant.

In a follow-up search, authorities found a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, a cell phone and two firearms that were found to be illegally possessed, the sheriff’s office said. All evidence has been secured and will be sent to the Western Regional Lab for testing.

Ronald Dave Robinette III was arrested on the following charge:

Contempt of Court

Robinette is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.