FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Giles County on Monday

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

The location for the new FEMA center. (Copyright 2024 by FEMA - All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE, Va. – FEMA announced a Disaster Recovery Center will be opening at 120 Pembroke Park Lane in Giles County on Monday, Oct. 28. The center will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

FEMA also stated that if you are a disaster survivor, you can visit any DRC to receive assistance. More will be opening up in Southwest Virginia as to make it more accessible for more victims to get assistance.

Although it is possible to register with FEMA at a DRC, you can also call 800-621-FEMA or register online here.

