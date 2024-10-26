Skip to main content
Two Hidden Valley Middle School cross-country runners head to state championships undefeated

Eighth graders aim for state cross-country titles

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Hidden Valley Middle School’s Lilah Harding and Nathan Lovell are heading to the state cross-country championship this weekend, both with undefeated records this season.

Harding and Lovell, both eighth graders, are aiming to claim the top spots at the meet after a season of consistent wins. Their coach has expressed confidence in their abilities, and both runners share high hopes of bringing home the title.

“I’m definitely very excited. I’m for sure going for number one,” Lovell said. “I really think I can do it. I just got to take my own pace and just run it how I always do.”

Lovell’s dad is also on the team as an assistant coach.

Both Lovell and Harding are looking to take home individual championships in their respective groups.

“It would be amazing,” Harding added. “For our coach, he really believes in us. Having the best middle schoolers in the state would be a good accomplishment.”

Both students also play soccer, which they say helps with their endurance and mental focus for cross country.

