Danville Police seeking information after break-in incident

Photo of the suspect and vehicle.

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are searching for multiple suspects after a breaking and entering incident that occurred at a store early Sunday morning.

DPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Main Street at Southwick Plaza around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a break-in. They said that multiple men were seen fleeing the location in a blue minivan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department by doing one of the following:

Call 911

Call patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4

Call investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again

Call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000

Contacting an officer directly

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov

Use the crime tips app here

Danville PD also said anyone with with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.