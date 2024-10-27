Skip to main content
Danville Police seeking information after break-in incident

Tags: Crime, Danville
Photo of the suspect and vehicle. (Copyright 2024 by Danville Police Department - All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are searching for multiple suspects after a breaking and entering incident that occurred at a store early Sunday morning.

DPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Main Street at Southwick Plaza around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a break-in. They said that multiple men were seen fleeing the location in a blue minivan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department by doing one of the following:

  • Call 911
  • Call patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4
  • Call investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again
  • Call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000
  • Contacting an officer directly
  • Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov
  • Use the crime tips app here

Danville PD also said anyone with with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.

