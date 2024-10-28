52-year-old man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 759 in Pittsylvania County on Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 5:30 p.m., 52-year-old Stephen Lee Wingate, 52, of Ringgold, was riding a Harley Davidson south on Route 759 when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned, authorities said.

State troopers told 10 News that he was transported to SOVAH Health in Danville, where he later died.

He was wearing a helmet, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.