Business owner off Claytor Lake worries for tourism amidst Helene recovery

CLAYTOR LAKE, Va. – Tourism during fall foliage season is big business in Virginia. While cleanup is still underway for areas hit hard by Helene, local businesses are hoping to attract visitors.

It’s been over a month since the wreckage of Helene, and crews have been working non-stop to get it clean.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up



The lake is back open, but one local business owner off the lake is worried people will not be coming out.

“My concern as a business is people think the lake’s closed and that they think the whole lake looks like the area near the state park when it actually is not that way,” said Michael Valach, owner of Mountain 2 Island off the lake.

He said their area of the lake wasn’t as debris-filled as others.

“This is what you call Peak Creek and it’s about two and a half miles to the main lake,” said Valach. “For us, except for moving for a few boats and you know doing some rearranging we were in pretty good shape.”



He said there are plenty of spots to enjoy the lake away from the debris.

“You look at that and it looks like debris, but it’s really just leaves on the lake,” Valach said.

He said much of the lake, especially in the coves, was lucky to avoid major debris.



“The lake was moving at such speed, it was going like 10 to 12 miles per hour, it just wished it all down there,” Valach said.



Now, during peak fall foliage season, he wants people to still come out and enjoy parts of the lake that are clear.



“There’s still a lot of usable lake still available,” said Valach. “The lake’s good, just stay away from that area and be cautious and you’ll be in good shape”

He said he is confident the lake will get back to what it once was.