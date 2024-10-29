Rocky Mount sign damaged in latest act of vandalism

ROCKY MOUNT, Va – Police in Rocky Mount are investigating a recent act of vandalism at one of its parks.

A sign for Mary Bethune Park was found in the park’s restroom earlier today along with trash and gravel.

“We’ve got beautiful parks, and we want people to take care of them so everyone can enjoy them, said Rocky Mount Mayor C. Holland Perdue. “We’re actively working to get cameras in all of the locations so that if it happens again, we know who it was. But we also ask the community to if you’ve heard anything or seen anything to let us know.”

This is the third vandalism incident in Rocky Mount parks in the last five months. The first two took place at Mary Elizabeth Park.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (540) 483-9275.