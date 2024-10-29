Skip to main content
Local News

Southeast Roanoke gets Halloween cleanup from Fishwick Middle School ‘Junior Plawkers’

Fishwick Middle students blend costumes and cleanup

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers in Southeast Roanoke received an unexpected Halloween treat when Oompa Loompas, witches, and the Seven Dwarfs appeared to pick up litter along local streets.

The costumes came courtesy of students from Fishwick Middle School, who combined Halloween fun with community service in a cleanup effort known as “plawking” — picking up litter while walking.

The students, all part of Fishwick’s Kids in the Community service group, dressed up and tackled trash as part of their ongoing mission to support the neighborhood.

Fishwick Middle School teacher Elisabeth Hughes highlighted the positive impact of the effort.

“As soon as they can, they have a sense of community,” Hughes said. “They feel like they belong. It also gives them a sense of responsibility and self-pride, and with self-pride comes self-confidence.”

Fishwick’s service group has earned the official title of “Junior Plawkers” for Southeast Roanoke, a recognition that motivates students to take pride in their role in keeping the community clean.

