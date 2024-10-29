WATCH: Governor Youngkin on Trump’s upcoming visit to Salem

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin paid a visit to Southwest Virginia today, he was in Wytheville for the 2024 Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity.

Local and elected officials packed the Wytheville Meeting Center. Speakers highlighted the region’s economy, animal and agriculture industries, natural resources and outdoor recreation.

10 News caught up with Youngkin after his keynote address to see how he feels about former President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Southwest Virginia.

“I think it is great that he is coming this race has gotten a lot tighter and I think it is reflective of the fact that Virginians are like the rest of America, they want strength back in the White House and that is what he represents. So it is going to be a big day for us to make a stretch run and try to flip Virginia,” Governor Youngkin said.

At the summit topics also included rural healthcare initiatives, broadband and attracting the next generation to the work force.