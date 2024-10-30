Danville asks public to weigh in on possibility of regional bus service

Danville Transit bus waits at transfer center. Leaders are considering how best to expand service regionally.

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Transit is asking the public for its thoughts on the future of bus service not only in the city but also across Southside.

The expanded bus service would include the planned Mega Site at Berry Hill, the Caesars Virginia casino and the transit hub downtown.

But the community is also being asked to weigh in on possible regional service to Lynchburg, Martinsville, South Boston as well as Greensboro, N.C.

“The primary interest for this project is to support workforce development interests and to generate more opportunities for people to commute to work,” said Marc Adelman, Danville’s Transportation Director.

So far, Greensboro is leading the preference survey. There’s been more than 800 responses either on buses or online, Adelman said.

It’s part of a regional bus feasibility study that is expected to be completed in January.

But that is only one step toward regional bus service becoming a reality.

“It’s very challenging to expand bus service due to driver availability issues, so currently we’re working with regional transportation providers to see if they’ll be interested in supplying service,” Adelman said.

“Also, funding is a major issue because it is a very expensive proposition to provide additional expanded bus service.”

Responses are due by Friday. The survey can be found here.